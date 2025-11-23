Why Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made Jeffrey Epstein ‘vulnerable?'

Jeffrey Epstein was asked to stay away from Andrew and Sarah Ferguson for a reason, it is revealed.

The late convicted sex offender was reportedly told to keep away from the ex Royal couple in order to rebuild his image in a series of resurfaced emails from his lawyers.

Sharing her two cents about the situation, PR expert Mayah Riyaz tells Mirror: "The advice to distance himself from Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is also very telling. From a reputational standpoint, associations are often as powerful as actions. For people like Epstein and Maxwell, who operated quietly behind the scenes yet relied on influence to maintain access, proximity to high-profile figures can be a double-edged sword.

"On one hand, they lend credibility and on the other, they heighten scrutiny. Andrew and Sarah were already carrying their own reputational challenges, and aligning with them would only have amplified Epstein’s vulnerabilities at a time when he could least afford it. His team would have recognised that any additional exposure, especially alongside individuals attracting media attention, would worsen his situation."

"In essence, the strategy outlined in the document reflects a common misunderstanding, which is the belief that reputation can be 'fixed' with visibility alone.

"In reality, true reputation management requires both narrative control and behavioural credibility. Without the latter, no amount of PR architecture or search manipulation can hold,” she noted .