Kate Middleton is praised for ‘passion for valuing time'

Kate Middleton is praised for her latest major appearance after becoming cancer-free.

The Princess of Wales was spotted speaking at the Future Workforce Summit as she focused on the importance of “valuing time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success.”

Speaking about Kate’s words, Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: “I admire Catherine for practising what she preaches.”

Jennie says. “I’m sure she fully understands the pressures that exist for many working parents, and means every word she says.

“She is a hands-on mum as much as she can possibly be and she has encouraged William to be a full-on dad. Obviously they are both incredibly privileged to have some choice in the matter and they’ve taken a fair bit of flak for doing things like ring-fencing school holidays as family time. But Catherine believes passionately that these early years in her children’s lives are by far the most important and formative.

“She was also speaking as a mother with the awful added pressure of managing ill health, following her diagnosis. There’s no doubt she understands and appreciates that being able to take time off from work to prioritise her health and her family was a privilege, and is incredibly grateful for this,” she added.

“Now she appears to be using her platform to highlight the good that she knows can come from that privilege, for the benefit of other parents and society as a whole. It is a cause that is incredibly close to her heart,” the expert said.