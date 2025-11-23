Meghan Markle risks marital trouble with Prince Harry at Thanksgiving

Prince Harry wont forgive Meghan Marrkle's blunder

Meghan Markle is at risk of landing in hot waters with her husband, Prince Harry.

This would happen if she forgets to prepare one crucial holiday essential for their festive feast this Thanksgiving.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex will need to whip up a "rich gravy" for her husband if she wants their celebration on November 27 at their luxurious £24 million Montecito, California, home to run smoothly.

Revealing her secrets for hosting the perfect Thanksgiving, Meghan - who shares son Prince Archie, six, and daughter Princess Lilibet, four, with Harry - told PEOPLE magazine: "Chop your veggies and herbs in advance to save time on the day, and also for those finishing touches, whether you're serving homemade or store-bought dishes. Your kids can join in too! They can proudly say they helped."

The Duchess recommends filling the house with flickering candles, carefully positioning both scented and unscented varieties throughout to create the ultimate warm and relaxing ambience.

Meghan explained: "Light a few candles - choose scented ones to set the mood in the living areas and unscented for the kitchen (in those spaces, let the fragrance of the food shine)."

She also urged hosts to greet arrivals with refreshments and some nibbles before kicking off "a few ice breakers,” also asking to "welcome your guests as they arrive with drinks and have some easy appetisers ready to enjoy (think baked Brie with jam, perhaps?).”

"Set out a few ice breakers, like puzzles or board games, to spark conversation and help guests connect,” Meghan mentioned.

The Duchess of Sussex, who takes on the role of hostess in her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, explained how to anticipate the guests’ needs when hosting.

"Being a great host is all about anticipating your guests' needs - something I learnt working in restaurants and now love bringing into my own home,” she elaborated.

"With a little thoughtful planning, you can make everyone feel comfortable and cared for,” Meghan Markle concluded.