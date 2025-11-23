Keir Starmer speaks out US Congress' calls for Andrew's testimony

Keir Starmer reveals where he stands on the calls being made by the US for Andrew’s testimony

Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has just spoken out regarding the disgraced former royal, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and backed calls for him to appear infront of the US Congress to testify against the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He delivered his take at the G20 summit in South Africa and according to the Daily Mail was quoted saying, “Anybody who has got relevant information in relation to these kinds of cases should give evidence.”

While he admits, “In the end, that will be a decision for him,” the PM did make it clear that “my general position is if you have relevant information you should be prepared to share it.”

For those unversed with the summons that the disgraced former royal received, it came via the Democratic members of the House oversight committee and they issued it in the form of a letter urging Andrew to come forward with his testimony.

It is well known via old photographic evidence that the sex offender and Andrew have been pals. Email correspondences between both of them have also leaked, as a result of the Mail on Sunday’s reports.

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam, a member of the oversight committee also welcomed this comment by Sir Kier and said, “Prime Minister Starmer is right - Andrew should provide us with any information he has that would help our investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.”

“There is clear evidence they were friendly. This is an opportunity for Andrew to clear his name if he hasn’t done anything wrong, and deliver long-awaited justice to the victims.”