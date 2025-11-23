Meghan Markle’s fight for a home that dosnt ‘belittle’ Prince Harry comes to light

Meghan Markle’s woes over her home base, from early 2018 has just been brought back to light.

For those unversed, this relates to the Duchess of Sussex’ newlywed stage when a two-bedroom home on the grounds of Kensington Palace was chosen.

According to royal biographer Tom Quinn, Meghan did not take well to the home choice because it not only looked “small” to her, but was also described as a “kind of prison”.

In his book the author also added that the initial glamour didn’t take long to wear off because Meghan had realized she would be whisked to and from events from Kensington Palace, leaving her “horrified.”

This was why the two wound up in Frogmore Cottage instead. However, that too has been dubbed by Mr Quinn as the “final straw” in Meghan’s eyes because, in her own words she’s said to have said, “I don't want to retire to rural obscurity.”

According to his findings, at the time of renovations, “Meghan realised that living there would be like living in the Russian steppe. Its remoteness made Kensington seem like the centre of the universe.”

Even though in reality “it was, and is, cosy, wonderfully private and yet within a minute's walk of Kensington High Street,” he added.

At a later point in the chat he also pointed out that Meghan’s woes started well beforeNottingham Cottage “was the beginning of all Meghan's troubles”

Because “she felt it was so small that it must be a reflection on how the royal family were belittling her husband. She just didn’t understand that real royals don’t care much about houses and material possessions because having always had them, they take them for granted.”