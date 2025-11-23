Andrew faces fresh allegations as cops hunt emails linked to Virginia Giuffre

Fresh hunt starts for Andrew’s emails linked to Virginia Giuffre

The Met has launched a new hunt for emails sent by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to his personal pro­tection officers, according to The Sun.

Phone records and notebooks of his personal pro­tection officers will also be examined for evidence that he asked them to find private details about his sexual assault accuser, Virgina Giuffre.

Two of Andrew’s protection officers have already answered the Met police’s questions on the matter.

The investigation was launched after leaked emails purportedly showed that Andrew shared Virginia’s date of birth and confidential social security number in the US and asked them to dig up dirt on her so he could discredit her.

Virginia, who died by suicide in April in Australia, accused the former prince of having sex with her while Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.

One leaked email was reportedly sent by Andrew to the late Queen Elizabeth’s deputy press secretary Ed Perkins on the eve of the publication of his infamous photo with Virginia, where he was seen with his arm around her back.

In the February 2011 email, Andrew wrote, "It would seem she has a criminal record in the States."

He added: "I have given her DoB and social security number for investigation with (redacted) the on duty PPO."

While there’s no sign that his requests were acted on, if the Met finds such proof, then Andrew would face allegations of assisting misconduct in public office.