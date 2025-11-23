 
The only person who keeps King Charles' in gets exposed

King Charles has been called out for sacking anyone who says ‘no’ to him

Hiba Anjum
November 23, 2025

King Charles has just been called ‘pig headed’ for his approach to life
King Charles, the reigning monarch of England appears to have a pretty particular approach to his day to day and his former butler Paul Burell claims it’s a major woe.

The former butler revealed everything in The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana.

“Charles has always lived in a world where all his household and staff bow and call him 'Your Royal Highness.' Now, of course, it is 'Your Majesty.' "Nobody says no. If you do, you're out,” he started by saying.

“He lives in a gilded bubble and is served whatever he wants, whenever he wants, and by whom he wants.”

However, this is one person who can say no to him and that is his wife Queen Camilla.

According to former aide, “he only person that can say 'No' is Camilla. She is and always will be a non-negotiable. Perhaps her no-nonsense approach is what Charles needs.” For years now, “she's the steady hand on the tiller of the royal ship now, like it or not. She is at the helm. She rarely asks for anything but is given everything and now has the ultimate position as Queen.”

A senior member of the King’s staff has even confirmed this rigidity to RadarOnline. According to them, “His Majesty is set in his ways, often to the point of stubbornness. If anyone is going to push back, it's the Queen. She's the only one he listens to when he digs his heels in. It goes for everything from his cancer treatments to his treatment of his sons and wider family.”

A big reason for the King’s approach to life also stems from the fact that he has a “deep sense of certainty about how things should be done” a longtime aide is said to have told the outlet. “It can come across as pig-headed. Camilla is the only voice that can consistently pierce that armor.”

