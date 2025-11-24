 
Geo News

Southwest airlines passenger had screaming meltdown at Denver Airport gate: Watch

‘Do you feel safe?’: Viral video captures passenger’s airport meltdown

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 24, 2025

Southwest airlines passenger had screaming meltdown at Denver Airport gate: Watch

A Southwest Airlines passenger’s explosive tirade at Denver International Airport went viral. However, her dramatic public meltdown that ended with her being escorted away by security to the applause of fellow passengers.

The incident posted on a TikTok video has amassed millions of views, starting at the southwest gate amid a flight delay.

The unidentified woman, dressed in a green crop top and white sweatpants, unleashed a barrage of screams at airline staff and fellow passengers.

She shouted repeatedly, “Do you guys feel safe?”

Turning her frustration towards the agent standing at the gate, she yelled, “How dare you treat me this way? Get sued, b***h!”

As described by witnesses, the outburst escalated after she was denied boarding, though it was unclear if this was due to her behaviour or a routine overbooking situation.

In the video, it can be seen that the woman threatened the employees to fire while also filming the confrontation with her phone. “Who are you? Why is our plane late? Why are we not boarding?” she shouted.

The tense situation was also resolved when airport security personnel arrived on the scene.

As they led the woman away, other passengers in the gate area audibly cheered. 

More From Viral

Scientists shocked as plants brought back from space continue growing on Earth
Scientists shocked as plants brought back from space continue growing on Earth
D4vd's rental home had freezer large enough to store body: Key detail revealed
D4vd's rental home had freezer large enough to store body: Key detail revealed
First child to receive gene therapy for Hunter Syndrome shows stunning recovery
First child to receive gene therapy for Hunter Syndrome shows stunning recovery
Venezuela President Maduro grooves to ‘no war' remix amid US invasion threats video
Venezuela President Maduro grooves to ‘no war' remix amid US invasion threats
Dormant Ethiopian volcano Hayli Gubbi erupts for first time in recorded history video
Dormant Ethiopian volcano Hayli Gubbi erupts for first time in recorded history
Brazil's Ex-President Bolsonaro detained by police ahead of supporters' vigil
Brazil's Ex-President Bolsonaro detained by police ahead of supporters' vigil
Nigeria deploys forces after over 200 students are abducted: Here's everything to know
Nigeria deploys forces after over 200 students are abducted: Here's everything to know
First sperm whale in 23 years strands on US island, will be towed to sea
First sperm whale in 23 years strands on US island, will be towed to sea
What's in China's UN letter? Beijing's sharpest warning to Japan in decades
What's in China's UN letter? Beijing's sharpest warning to Japan in decades