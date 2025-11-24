Southwest airlines passenger had screaming meltdown at Denver Airport gate: Watch

A Southwest Airlines passenger’s explosive tirade at Denver International Airport went viral. However, her dramatic public meltdown that ended with her being escorted away by security to the applause of fellow passengers.

The incident posted on a TikTok video has amassed millions of views, starting at the southwest gate amid a flight delay.

The unidentified woman, dressed in a green crop top and white sweatpants, unleashed a barrage of screams at airline staff and fellow passengers.

She shouted repeatedly, “Do you guys feel safe?”

Turning her frustration towards the agent standing at the gate, she yelled, “How dare you treat me this way? Get sued, b***h!”

As described by witnesses, the outburst escalated after she was denied boarding, though it was unclear if this was due to her behaviour or a routine overbooking situation.

In the video, it can be seen that the woman threatened the employees to fire while also filming the confrontation with her phone. “Who are you? Why is our plane late? Why are we not boarding?” she shouted.

The tense situation was also resolved when airport security personnel arrived on the scene.

As they led the woman away, other passengers in the gate area audibly cheered.