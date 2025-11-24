At 40, Ronaldo scores stunning bicycle kick to seal Al Nassr's victory

Crisitano Ronaldo defied age and expectation on Sunday, November 24, sealing Al Nassr’s 4-1 victory over Al Khaleej with an amazing bicycle-kick goal in the 96th minute.

This shot took fans back to the memories of Ronaldo's iconic 2018 Champions League goal for Real Madrid.

The crowd sitting in Al Awwal Park went into a frenzy and secured the team a good position in the start of the Saudi Pro League season.

The Portuguese footballer connected perfectly with a looping cross from Nawaf Boushal, executing an acrobatic overhead kick that flew past the helpless goalkeeper.

In this season, this spectacular shot marks his 10th goal, acting as a testament to his enduring athleticism and skill.

This bicycle kick went viral on social media platforms and drew widespread acclaim, sparking early talk of a Puskas Award nomination.

The goal also helped Al Nassr to secure its 4-1 victory marking its ninth consecutive win, giving the club a firm lead at the top of the table in Saudi Pro League.

Earlier goals from Al Nassr were scored by Joao Felix, Wesley, and Sadio Mane while the opponent Al Khaleej managed a temporary resurgence by securing a goal back early in the second half.

This goal adds another legendary moment to Ronaldo's iconic career, making his total to 954 professional goals as he continues his relentless pursuit of the unprecedented 1,000 goal milestone.