D4vd's rental home had freezer large enough to store body: Key detail revealed

After a months-long investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), American rapper David Anthony Burke, aka D4vd, has been named as a suspect in the murder case of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Fernandez last week.

Earlier last week on November 22, a source close to the investigation revealed that Celeste’s decomposed body was located inside D4vd’s Tesla, which was “partially frozen,” and new details are adding more weight to the ongoing investigation.

According to a new report, the Hollywood Hills home he was renting contained a freezer huge and massive in size that was enough to store a body, a key detail as her remains appear to have been frozen for months, the investigators had found in the tragic murder of Celeste Rivas, as reported byTMZ.

A photo of D4vd’s rental home, taken a few years ago, shows the kitchen had a standard KitchenAid refrigerator/freezer, accessed by TMZ.

The investigator described the refrigerator as a tall, narrow unit that could potentially hold a body if its shelves were removed.

Earlier, TMZ had claimed that Celeste Rivas Fernandez was found in a bag inside a Tesla owned by D4vd, dismembered before it was put into the trunk.

Surprisingly, her remains were partially frozen when located, considering the car was parked outside at his LA home, under the scorching heat of August.

Investigators believes this freezer (L) may have been used in the Celeste Rivas murder.

According to the publication, police have not confirmed whether the freezer is part of the investigation, despite having searched the house under a warrant shortly after the body was discovered.

As per the details shared by the LAPD officials, Celeste Riva’s body was in a state of advanced decomposition and partial freezing, making it impossible for investigators to immediately determine her age, gender, or ethnicity.

However, the medical examiner is still working to ascertain the cause and manner of her death.