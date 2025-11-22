Brazil’s Ex-President Bolsonaro detained by police ahead of supporters’ vigil

Ex Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken into federal police custody on Saturday, November 22, abruptly ending his house arrest,

The Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the detention to prevent a potential escape attempt, referring to a planned vigil by Bolsonaro’s supporters that could have disrupted monitoring.

The court’s decision indicates two significant factors i.e., evidence of tampering with Bolsonaro’s electronic ankle monitor and the concerns posed by the gathering, which was raised by his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

The judge also noted that the former leader previously considered seeking asylum abroad.

In September 2025, Bolsonaro was convicted for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election to President Luiz Inácio lula da Silva and sentenced to 27 years in prison.

While appealing the verdict, the ex-president has been house arrested for violating precautionary measures in a separate case.

This detention marks a critical escalation in the legal proceedings against the former leader, whose son had publicly called the supporters for “come fight with us” just prior the police action.