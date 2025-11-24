Ukrainian refugee Aonishiki wins Emperor's Cup sumo tournament in Japan

A 21-year-old Ukrainian refugee, Danylo Yavhusishyn, has won an elite-level sumo tournament in Japan, becoming the first European to be crowned champion in nearly eight years.

Danylo is known in the ring as Aonishiki, and he moved to Japan as an 18-year-old in 2022, after war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

After his triumphant finish in the 15-day tournament in Fukuoka, Japan, Aonishiki is all set for the fastest promotion to Ozeki in history. He will soon receive the second-highest rank of sumo wrestling - Ozeki.

For context, Ozeki is the champion rank in sumo right behind the Yokozuna which means grand champion.

Aonishiki won 12 of his 15 fights in the Kyushu Basho (Emperor’s Cup) and also defeated the grand champion, the 26-year-old Mongolian Hoshoryu, in the championship playoff.

Aonishiki defeats grand champion Hoshoryu

When asked if he’s satisfied with his performance, Danylo replied, “No, I think this is just the beginning.”

According to BBC, the soon-to-be Ozeki sumo wrestler tried the sport for the first time at the age of seven and showed impressive performances as an amateur athlete. His family fled to Germany after war broke out in 2022.

Aonishiki then moved to Japan on his own in April 2022 with the help of a fellow sumo wrestler who he met at a youth championship event.

Many experts have predicted that Danylo will become the first-ever European to receive the Yokozuna grand champion rank due to his impressive skills and constant improvement.