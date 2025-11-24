Dormant Ethiopian volcano Hayli Gubbi erupts for first time in recorded history

The Hayli Gubbi volcano in northeastern Ethiopia violently awoke on Monday, November 24, marking the first time of its explosion as the peak has no known history of eruption in the past.

The eruption started at approximately 8:30 (local time) and is considered as the first recorded activity at the volcano in potentially thousands of years.

The peak is located in the remote region of Danakil, where the eruption was initially confirmed via satellite data.

Analysts who were continuously monitoring the event reported a massive ash plume that soared to estimated altitudes of 13 to 15 kilometers (Around 45,000 ft).

Since then, the plume is drifting towards eastward over the Red Sea, influencing parts of southwestern Arabia, including Yemen and Oman.

Professor Simon Carn, a volcanologist, confirmed the eruption via satellite imagery, reporting that there is a major release of sulfur dioxide (SO2).

SO2 is a primary indicator of explosive volcanic activity and is released when magma is close to the surface and during eruptions.

Increased levels of SO2 highlights an impending eruption that can also lead to the formation of volcanic smog.

The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) has issued advisories for aircraft, tracking the ash as it spreads in the neighbouring areas.

Hayli Gubbi is a shield volcano located in the Afar region of Ethiopia and is located in southernmost volcano of the Erta Ale Range.

Although it is located in the highly active volcanic region, its own history has been one of silence.

Geological records indicate that the volcano has not erupted throughout the entire Holocene period i.e., last 10,000 years, making this event highly significant.

As the region is extremely remote and is considered as one of the hottest and most inaccessible places on Earth, ground-based observations are limited.

Officials have not reported any immediate impacts but continue to monitor the situation closely via satellite.