Pakistan committed to bolstering defence ties with Riyadh, PM tells Saudi CGS

Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al Rowaili calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House, Islamabad, November 24, 2025. — X/@GovtofPakistan

General Al Rowaili presented with guard of honour.

Meets COAS Munir after visiting Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Saudi CGS vows to enhance bilateral cooperation.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday vowed deeper defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia, with a focus on joint training, exercises and expertise-sharing.

His comments came during a meeting with Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al Rowaili, who called on him at the PM House.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his steadfast resolve to bolster bilateral ties between the two nations.

The premier hailed the historic Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between the two countries.

He also highlighted the shared resolve of both countries to combat terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and to promote peace and stability in the region.

General Al Ruwaili conveyed the greetings of the Saudi leadership to PM Shehbaz and reiterated Riyadh’s desire to elevate the existing defence and strategic partnership to new heights.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and other senior officials from both sides also attended the meeting.

Prior to his meeting with the premier, the Saudi CGS met Field Marshal Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, where they emphasised the importance of strengthening strategic military ties between the two nations.

"During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on strengthening the longstanding and strategic military cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The two military leaders emphasised the importance of further enhancing defence collaboration, security cooperation, and counter-terrorism efforts.

The Saudi CGS lauded Pakistan's cooperation with the Saudi Armed Forces across multiple fields, reaffirming his commitment to further deepening the bilateral cooperation.

Before his meeting with Field Marshal Munir, General Al Rowaili laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada upon his arrival at the GHQ, where he was presented with a guard of honour.



Bilateral relations between the two nations received a major boost in September when they signed the SMDA, which treats an attack on either nation as an act of aggression against both.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inked the pact in Riyadh on September 17 during the former's visit to Saudi Arabia.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that several Arab and Muslim nations wanted to sign a similar agreement with Islamabad.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on October 3, Dar said that the pact could evolve into an Eastern North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) if more nations join it.

He asserted that Pakistan would soon emerge as the leader of the 57 Islamic nations.