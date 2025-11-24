Did Fatima Bosch's father spark Miss Universe 2025 controversy? Here's every detail

Did Fatima Bosch's father spark Miss Universe 2025 controversy?

The 74th edition of the world beauty pageant Miss Universe 2025 concluded in Bangkok, Thailand, with dazzling glamour and a touch of drama that generated buzz on social media.

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, 25 has been crowned as Miss Universe 2025 after her vocal stance for women’s rights amid controversy that erupted during a sash ceremony earlier this month.

Though she has been celebrated globally, rumors online have spiraled, indicating her father’s influential links may have played a key role in securing her win, which sparks debate online and in mainstream media.

The growing online controversy around Miss Universe 2025 centers on two questions: who is Fatima Bosch’s father, and did his alleged links help secure her crown?

Although her victory is celebrated across the board, these celebrations quickly turned into speculation.

Who is Fatima Bosch's father?

Her father, Bernardo Bosch Hernandez, is a known face in Mexico and the General Director of Exploration and Production at Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), a state-owned oil company.

There are rumors that his business ties with Raul Rocha, president of the Miss Universe Organization, could have been key in securing her the crown.

The controversy intensified after musician and former judge of Miss Universe 2025 Omar Harfouch stated on HBO TV and claimed that Fatima Bosch’s victory was predetermined.

He posted on his Instagram handle, writing, “I declared exclusively, 24 hours before the final, that Miss Mexico would win because the owner of Miss Universe, Rfaul Rocha, has business with Fatima Bosch’s father.”

He further alleged that Raul Richa and his son had pressured him to vote for their daughter, Fatima Bosch.

“All details will be showed in May 2026 on HBO. Raul Rocha and his son urged me, a week ago in Dubai, to vote for #Fatima Bosch because they need her to winn “because it will be good for our business,” they said to me.”

Harfouch’s post so far has garnered over 6 million views, along with over 18,000 comments since it was posted on Friday, November 21, 2025.

Despite these accusations, Fatima Bosch’s bid win has Mexico buzzing!

Fans are flooding social media with congratulatory messages and accolades praising her charm and talent.

At the same time, Fatima Bosch’s victory sparks debate about the balance between personal achievement and outside influence in beauty pageants, raising questions about fairness and transparency.