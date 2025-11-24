Morgan Geyser, Slender Man stabbing case culprit, captured hours after fleeing

Morgan Geyser, the woman involved in the infamous “Slender Man” stabbing case of 2014, was taken into custody a day after she cut her monitoring bracelet and fled her home.

The 23-year-old Wisconsin woman stabbed her friend more than a dozen times in 2014 to impress a fictional character known as Slender Man.

For context, Wikipedia defines Slender man as a fictional supernatural character that originated as a creepypasta Internet meme created by Something Awful forum user Eric Knudsen in 2009. The character is depicted as a thin, unnaturally tall humanoid with a featureless white head and face, wearing a black suit.

Geyser along with her friend, Anissa Weier, lured a third friend, Payton Leutner, into the woods in 2014, all of whom were 12 at the time.

Weier cheered her on as Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times. Fortunately, she survived the attack after months of recovery.

She pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide in 2017. A jury found that Geyser was suffering from a mental disorder and she was committed for 25-years to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

Earlier this year, Geyser got a conditional release and on Saturday, she cut the Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left home.

Police learned of her disappearance on Sunday morning and by the night, they had taken the woman into custody again.