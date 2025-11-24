Stuart Broad goes viral amid England's wild Ashes loss: Here's why

Stuart Broad, who was once a key figure in the iconic Ashes rivalry with Australia and a match-winner, has now become the talk of the town for his viral meme across social media.

Amid the two-day test match, Broad has generated buzz on social media with his viral reaction to former skipper Joe Root’s dismissal by Starc.

The viral moment was captured on camera when, after the dismissal, the camera cut to the commentary box, where Broad’s face was telling it all—the disastrous fallout of England, his hands over his closed eyes, a deep breath, and a stunned expression.

His co-commentator Mathew Hyden did not miss the opportunity and threw a banter.

Hayden took a jab at Broad, quipping, “Stuart Broad, stay in the commentary box. You are taking wickets galore.”

The moment the clip surfaced on social media, it went viral, with netizens calling it one of the standout field moments of the series as yet.

Netizens react

One such user quipped, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “We loved to hate him while he dominated Ashes cricket. Great theater!”

”No one in the current England team brings the belief that Broad had as a player. Soft,” added another.

“When Stuart Broad spoke for the whole of England without saying a word…,” commented the third user.

Later on, Monday, November 24, 2025, Stuart Broad explained the reason behind his viral reaction while appearing on SEN’s review show Day After from Perth Stadium.

He said, “I think a lot of England fans were feeling that exact emotion at the same time.

“Obviously the whole crowd went up and I was sat next to Mathew Hayden. I just needed 20 seconds to close my eyes and hope it wasn’t true, hope it wasn’t happening," he added.