Karachi likely to receive cold Quetta winds, says PMD

A man covering himself up with warm clothes due to severe cold. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a rise in cold conditions across Karachi from tomorrow, with chilly winds expected to blow in from Quetta.

According to the Met Office, the city may experience a noticeable drop in nighttime temperatures, which are likely to range between 13°C and 15°C over the next 24 hours.

The PMD warned that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, contributing to a sharper winter spell.

In a separate forecast, the Met Office predicts cold and dry weather nationwide and severe cold in high-altitude regions tomorrow.

Foggy conditions in the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are expected to intensify gradually, affecting visibility during early morning and late-night travel.

The Met Office also noted that both day and night temperatures are projected to drop further across northern areas in the coming days.

A summary of the past 24 hours shows cold and dry weather prevailing over most of the country, while hilly regions experienced very cold conditions. Smog, along with patches of fog, was reported from several low-lying areas of Punjab and KP.

Some of the lowest minimum temperatures recorded on Sunday included Skardu and Leh at -8°C, Gilgit at -6°C, Quetta at -4°C, and -3°C in Babusar, Gupis and Astore. Kalat and Dir registered lows of -2°C.