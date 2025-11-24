 
Girl missing from Islamabad reunited with parents in Karachi after 17 years

27-year-old Kiran handed over to family after identification aided by Punjab Safe City

By
Kashif Mushtaq
|

November 24, 2025

27-year-old Kiran, who went missing from Islamabad 17 years ago, reunites with parents at Edhi Centre, Karachi. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News
KARACHI: A girl who went missing from Islamabad 17 years ago has finally reunited with her parents after being traced at an Edhi Centre in Karachi.

According to Edhi officials, 27-year-old Kiran was handed over to her father after her recovery and identification became possible with the support and efforts of the Punjab Safe City authorities.

Kiran told officials that she had left home to buy ice cream when she lost her way and was later shifted to the Edhi Centre in Islamabad by an unknown person.

She was eventually brought to Karachi by the late Bilquis Edhi, where she remained under the foundation’s care.

During her stay at the Edhi Centre, Kiran said she received both religious and formal education and described her time there as "very pleasant".

Expressing her joy, she said meeting her parents marked the most important day of her life.

Edhi Centre in-charge Shabana Faisal said that Kiran had been sent to Islamabad several times via bus service to locate her family, but no lead could be found.

She added that in recent days, 12 children nationwide have been reunited with their families, while Kiran is the fifth girl from Karachi whose parents have been traced.

The Edhi Foundation’s efforts have been widely appreciated on social media, with news of Kiran’s return home generating an emotional response from the public.

