Adviser to Iranian supreme leader set for 'unprecedented' Pakistan visit

Ali Larijani, former chairman of the parliament of Iran, attends a press conference after meeting Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Lebanon November 15, 2024. — Reuters

The adviser to Iran's supreme leader and secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) is set to make "an unprecedented visit to Pakistan", an Iranian official said on Monday.

In a post on X, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said that Dr Ali Larijani's visit was pivotal for the two nations' "time-tested" relations to enter another "strategic phase".

Ambassador Moghadam emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations "in light of the rapidly evolving global landscape and the emerging dynamics within our regional ecosystem".

He said that the visit would focus on meaningfully advancing the objective to strategise bilateral ties between the two nations.

Prior to this, Dr Larijani confirmed his visit in an X post written in Urdu, the national language of Pakistan.

"The Iranian people will never forget that during the 12-day war imposed on Iran by the United States and the Zionist regime, the Pakistani nation stood with the Iranian nation," he wrote in his post.

Terming Pakistan and Iran as two important countries in the region for sustainable security, he stated that his country always focused on fostering brotherly relations with regional countries.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu welcomed the upcoming visit, saying it was part of extensive interactions between the leaderships of the two countries.

"The visit will play a crucial role in further solidifying [Pakistan-Iran] historical and deep-rooted ties," he wrote in a post on X.

Pakistan extended unwavering support to Iran at all international platforms during the country's 12-day war with Israel in June.

The conflict began on June 13 after Israel launched a bombing campaign in Iran that killed top military commanders and scientists linked to its nuclear programme.

Tehran responded with ballistic missile attacks on Israeli cities.

Weeks after hostilities ended on both sides, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif played a key role in the Iran-Israel ceasefire.

Later, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during a telephonic conversation with PM Shehbaz, thanked the premier and appreciated Pakistan's consistent and principled stance in support of Tehran.