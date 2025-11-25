Caroline Peaty reflects on family love ahead amid Adam's wedding snub

Caroline took to Instagram to share a poignant message reflecting on family

Adam Peaty's heartbroken mother, Caroline, has shared a touching message amid an ongoing family feud with the Olympic swimmer.

The 30-year-old champion made headlines earlier this month when it emerged that he had uninvited several relatives from his wedding to Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly, 26, after Caroline was not invited to Holly's lavish hen do.

The couple are preparing for a festive wedding celebration this Christmas at Bath's historic Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, followed by drinks and celebrations though only a handful of Adam's family members are expected to attend.

Part of the message read: 'It wasn't the presents it was the presence of my parents who did everything they could to make the magic happen.'

The rift reportedly began after news surfaced that Caroline had been left out of Holy's hen party, which was attended by her mother Tana, Adam's sister Bethany, and Victoria Beckham at Soho Farmhouse.

In her Sunday post, Caroline subtly addressed the importance of family at Christmas, while highlighting the devotion parents show to their children.

The note read in full: 'I don't remember everyday gift I opened when I was 5, 6, or even 10. I remember the smell of the kitchen. The glow of the lights.

'The way love felt louder in December. It wasn't the presents it was the presence of my parents who did everything they could to make the magic happen.'

Recent reports suggest that Adam's sister Bethany is the only family member on his side who has remained close to him amidst the bitter fallout leading up to his wedding.