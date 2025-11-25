Guns N' Roses reveals dates for 2026 World Tour and more

Guns N’ Roses to return to stage in 2026 with World Tour

Guns N’ Roses is gearing up for a huge return to the stage.

The band has officially unveiled the dates for their massive 2026 world tour, along with the surprise announcement of two new singles, their first releases since 2023.

The tour launches on March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico, and stretches across more than 60 shows.

From there, the rock legends will travel through South America and then head to Europe, with scheduled stops in countries including Ireland, Poland, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France.

The group will make its way back to North America in July for the final leg of the tour.

Fans will also get new music before the band hits the road.

Guns N’ Roses confirmed that Nothin’ and Atlas will drop on Dec. 2. The tracks follow their 2023 single The General and mark their first new music in nearly a year.

While the band has released scattered singles over the last decade, their last full-length album, Chinese Democracy, arrived back in 2008.

Their 2026 setlist is expected to blend “classic hits and deep cut fan favorites,” with the new songs added into the mix.

One standout moment of the tour will be a special performance at the Rose Bowl in Southern California, the band’s first time returning to the venue in more than 30 years, making it a major milestone for longtime fans.

The announcement closely follows the release of the band’s deluxe Live Era ’87–’93 box set, which features remastered audio and updated artwork in a limited-edition pressing.

For those hoping to secure tickets early, a pre-sale for North American dates begins on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time, PEOPLE reports.

Fans must register online by Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET to participate. Members of the Nightrain Fan Club will have access to additional pre-sales internationally before the general on-sale.

More details and tickets are available on the band’s official site, gunsnroses.com.

With new music, a massive tour, and a historic hometown return, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for Guns N’ Roses.



All Guns N' Roses' 2026 tour dates: