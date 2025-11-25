 
Geo News

Guns N' Roses reveals dates for 2026 World Tour and more

Guns N' Roses will make ‘a historic return to’ the Rose Bowl in 30 years

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 25, 2025

Guns N’ Roses to return to stage in 2026 with World Tour
Guns N’ Roses to return to stage in 2026 with World Tour 

Guns N’ Roses is gearing up for a huge return to the stage. 

The band has officially unveiled the dates for their massive 2026 world tour, along with the surprise announcement of two new singles, their first releases since 2023.

The tour launches on March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico, and stretches across more than 60 shows. 

From there, the rock legends will travel through South America and then head to Europe, with scheduled stops in countries including Ireland, Poland, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France. 

The group will make its way back to North America in July for the final leg of the tour.

Fans will also get new music before the band hits the road. 

Guns N’ Roses confirmed that Nothin’ and Atlas will drop on Dec. 2. The tracks follow their 2023 single The General and mark their first new music in nearly a year. 

While the band has released scattered singles over the last decade, their last full-length album, Chinese Democracy, arrived back in 2008.

Their 2026 setlist is expected to blend “classic hits and deep cut fan favorites,” with the new songs added into the mix. 

One standout moment of the tour will be a special performance at the Rose Bowl in Southern California, the band’s first time returning to the venue in more than 30 years, making it a major milestone for longtime fans.

The announcement closely follows the release of the band’s deluxe Live Era ’87–’93 box set, which features remastered audio and updated artwork in a limited-edition pressing.

For those hoping to secure tickets early, a pre-sale for North American dates begins on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time, PEOPLE reports.

Fans must register online by Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET to participate. Members of the Nightrain Fan Club will have access to additional pre-sales internationally before the general on-sale. 

More details and tickets are available on the band’s official site, gunsnroses.com.

With new music, a massive tour, and a historic hometown return, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for Guns N’ Roses.

All Guns N' Roses' 2026 tour dates:

  • Saturday, March 28 2026 - Monterrey, Mexico // Tecate Pa’l Norte*
  • Wednesday, April 1 2026 - Porto Alegre, Brazil // Estádio Beira Rio
  • Saturday, April 4 2026 - São Paulo, Brazil // Monsters Of Rock*
  • Tuesday, April 7 2026 - São José do Rio Preto, Brazil - Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
  • Friday, April 10 2026 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Engenhao
  • Sunday, April 12 2026 - Vitoria, Brazil // Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
  • Wednesday, April 15 2026 - Salvador, Brazil // Arena Fonte Nova
  • Saturday, April 18 2026 - Fortaleza, Brazil // Arena Castelão
  • Tuesday, April 21 2026 - Sao Luiz, Brazil // Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”
  • Saturday, April 25 2026 - Belém do Para, Brazil // Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”
  • Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - Hollywood, FL // Hard Rock Hollywood
  • Thursday, May 7, 2026 - Daytona Beach, FL // Welcome To Rockville Festival*
  • Thursday, June 4 2026 - Gliwice, Poland // PreZero Arena Gliwice
  • Saturday, June 6 2026 - Gliwice, Poland // PreZero Arena Gliwice
  • Wednesday, June 10 2026 - Dublin, Ireland // 3Arena
  • Friday, June 12 - Sunday, June 14 2026 - Donington, UK // Download Festival*
  • Thursday, June 18 2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome
  • Saturday, June 20 2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands // Ziggo Dome
  • Tuesday, June 23 2026 - Berlin, Germany // Uber Arena
  • Thursday, June 25 2026 - Berlin, Germany // Uber Arena
  • Sunday, June 28 2026 - Antwerp, Belgium // AFAS Dome
  • Wednesday, July 1 2026 - Paris, France // Accor Arena
  • Friday, July 3 2026 - Paris, France // Accor Arena
  • Thursday, July 23 2026 - Raleigh, NC // Cater-Finley Stadium
  • Sunday, July 26 2026 - Saratoga Springs, NY // Saratoga Performing Arts Center
  • Wednesday, July 29 2026 - Tinley Park, IL // Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
  • Saturday, August 1 2026 - Hershey, PA // Hersheypark Stadium
  • Wednesday, August 5 2026 - Toronto, ON // Rogers Stadium
  • Saturday, August 8 2026 - Shakopee, MN // Mystic Lake Amphitheater
  • Wednesday, August 12 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ // MetLife Stadium
  • Sunday, August 16 2026 - St. Louis, MO // Busch Stadium
  • Wednesday, August 19 2026 - Kansas City, MO // Morton Amphitheater
  • Saturday, August 22 2026 - Las Vegas, NV // Allegiant Stadium
  • Wednesday, August 26 2026 - Edmonton, AB // Commonwealth Stadium
  • Saturday, August 29 2026 - Vancouver, BC // BC Place
  • Wednesday, September 2 2026 - San Diego, CA // Snapdragon Stadium
  • Saturday, September 5 2026 - Pasadena, CA // Rose Bowl
  • Wednesday, September 9 2026 - Arlington, TX // Globe Life Field
  • Saturday, September 12 2026 - Ridgedale, MO // Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
  • Wednesday, September 16 2026 - San Antonio, TX // Alamodome
  • Saturday, September 19 2026 - Atlanta, GA // Truist Park

More From Entertainment

Why Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's film continues to spark endless online debates?
Why Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's film continues to spark endless online debates?
Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande on fame in era of social media: ‘Drastic' video
Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande on fame in era of social media: ‘Drastic'
Cruz breaks silence after Cristiano Ronaldo claims he's more handsome than' David Beckham
Cruz breaks silence after Cristiano Ronaldo claims he's more handsome than' David Beckham
Ariana Grande finds comfort in Glinda as she reflects on rise to fame
Ariana Grande finds comfort in Glinda as she reflects on rise to fame
Eric Dane join first TV show after ALS diagnosis video
Eric Dane join first TV show after ALS diagnosis
From Swift & Kelce to Selena & Benny: Biggest celebrity weddings and engagements of 2025
From Swift & Kelce to Selena & Benny: Biggest celebrity weddings and engagements of 2025
Russell Crowe says Steve Irwin would be proud of son Robert's 'DWTS' stint
Russell Crowe says Steve Irwin would be proud of son Robert's 'DWTS' stint
How Taylor Swift transformed NFL by supporting fiancé Travis Kelce
How Taylor Swift transformed NFL by supporting fiancé Travis Kelce
Jason Kelce shares wholesome parenting strategy with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce shares wholesome parenting strategy with wife Kylie