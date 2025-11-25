King Charles makes clever strategy to protect Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles proved with his latest strategy that he won't step back from protecting his beloved nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, amid the downfall of their parents.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's scandals with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein raised questions about their daughters' future in the royal family.

The royal perks have been taken away from the former couple, affecting the position of the York sisters.

But the monarch showcased to the world that his love for 'innocent' Beatrice and Eugenie is intact.

GB reported, "Whatever people might think of Andrew, the girls are kind, hardworking and want to help if they can."

However, King Charles has a plan for Beatrice and Eugenie. He is "testing the water" in order to see Britons' reaction towards the sisters by giving them royal tasks on and off.

"There was no deal struck about the future for Beatrice and Eugenie; they are private individuals in that respect, but there have been talks for some time about using them when and if there is a need," the source shared.

The sisters also made their feelings clear to King Charles about public duties, expressed willingness to take part, said an insider.