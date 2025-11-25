YouTube Music’s 2025 recap arrives early with AI powered chat feature

YouTube Music has begun rolling out its eagerly anticipated 2025 recap, providing users a personalized look back at their year in music.

However, this year’s edition offers a distinguished feature i.e., an AI powered chat that lets users ask questions about their listening habits.

The recap offers the usual statistics revealing a user’s listening time, top artists, most-played tracks, and favourite albums.

Additionally, the app offers more personalised data with features such as “musical passport” highlighting the countries of origin for a user’s top artist, while a calendar view represents which days they listened to specific musicians.

However, the new “Ask Music” AI assistant enables users an interactive deep dive into listening data.

It also responds to the prompts, answering the questions like inventing five genres to describe my listening, how did my listening change over the past year? or was my music more chill or hype?

The AI then responds with a shareable graphic with its insights, moving beyond mere statistics to offer conversational commentary.

For users who haven’t received it yet, they can access it by tapping their profile picture in the YouTube Music app and selecting “your recap” from the menu.

With this feature, YouTube music positioned itself strategically to compete directly with Spotify wrapped, which is expected to launch in the coming week.