Pakistan re-elected to executive body of chemical weapons watchdog: FO

Participants attend the 30th Session of the Conference of States Parties of the OPCW in Hague, Netherlands. — OPCW website

Pakistan has been re-elected to the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for the term 2026-28 in the elections held during the 30th Session of the Conference of States Parties (CSP-30) in The Hague from November 24 to 28, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The FO's statement pointed out that the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction (CWC), with 193 States Parties, was the most successful disarmament treaty having eliminated an entire class of weapons of mass destruction.

The OPCW's Executive Council, it added, is the principal policy-making organ of the OPCW and is responsible for overseeing the effective implementation of, and compliance with the Convention.

The body, the statement added, supports the scientific and economic development of its Member States in the peaceful uses of chemistry.

Furthermore, highlighting Pakistan as an active member of the OPCW, the FO said that the country has served on the Executive Council since its ratification of the CWC in 1997 and has contributed constructively towards the fulfilment of the objectives of the CWC and regularly hosts OPCW routine inspections at its relevant facilities.

"The re-election of Pakistan to the 41-member Executive Council of the OPCW is a testament to Pakistan's positive role within the Organisation.

"It reaffirms the confidence of Member States in Pakistan’s ability to provide effective leadership and impetus to the work of the OPCW," the ministry's statement concluded.