Pakistan expresses concern over UN report on rights violations in IIOJK

The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the latest findings of United Nations Special Procedures experts regarding India's illegal measures in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The findings, released on November 24, 2025, highlighted severe and systematic human rights violations faced by the people of IIOJK.

"Pakistan notes with alarm the experts' observations that India's actions have resulted in the extensive arbitrary arrest and detention of nearly 2,800 individuals, including journalists, students, and human rights advocates," a statement issued by the FO read.

"The persistent application of draconian legislation, such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has facilitated indefinite and unjustifiable detentions."

The FO statement said that the report also noted instances of torture, custodial deaths, incommunicado detention, denial of due legal process and family contact, punitive demolitions, forced evictions, recurring communication blackouts, and suppression of press freedom in the IIOJK, including the blocking of 8,000 social media accounts.

The report also highlighted the rise in hate speech, lynching, and harassment targeting Kashmiris and Muslim communities across India.

According to the FO, these findings reaffirm its longstanding concerns about state-sponsored persecution of Kashmiri Muslims and discrimination against minorities in India.

"Pakistan calls upon India to cease its coercive measures and to unconditionally release all those arbitrarily detained in IIOJK. We further urge India to take concrete steps to end the persecution of all religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians," the FO added.

Reiterating its commitment to a peaceful, just, and lasting resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Pakistan emphasised that it must be settled in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The FO urged India to halt repressive policies, reverse demographic and legal changes, restore fundamental freedoms, and engage in meaningful dialogue.

"Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle against foreign occupation."