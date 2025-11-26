 
Duchess Sophie follows Kate's lead at Oxford Social Enterprise

Duchess of Edinburgh tours RAW Workshop helping those facing job barriers

Iqra Khalid
November 26, 2025

Duchess Sophie follows Kates lead at Oxford Social Enterprise

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in Oxford on Wednesday to visit RAW Workshop, a social enterprise with a mission close to her heart.

Sophie is helping people overcome barriers to employment. From inequality to past criminal convictions, the workshop provides training and meaningful work opportunities for those who often struggle to get a foothold in the job market.

During her tour, the Duchess got an inside look at the organisation’s day to day operations and met the local people whose lives are being transformed through the programme. 

Known for her dedication to social causes, she took time to learn about how RAW Workshop supports and trains employees, offering them the skills and confidence to step into the world of work.

While Princess Kate is often praised for her wardrobe recycling, the Duchess of Edinburgh is clearly stepping into similar sartorial territory. 

Fashion fans may recognise the outift as a recycled Vince outfit first worn in 2024. 

This time, the Duchess added a seasonal twist with a burgundy layer perfect for autumn. 

