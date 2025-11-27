 
Geo News

Gas crisis hits several KP districts after Hasankhel pipeline blast

SNGPL official says alternative arrangements being made to maintain supply in affected districts

By
Shakeel Farman Ali
|

November 27, 2025

The image shows the blaze in the gas pipeline. — YouTube@Geo News/Screengrab
The image shows the blaze in the gas pipeline. — YouTube@Geo News/Screengrab

PESHAWAR: A powerful explosion ripped through a major gas pipeline in the Hasankhel area of Peshawar late on Wednesday, triggering a blaze in the 24-inch main supply line along the Karak–Nowshera route, an official from the gas utility said.

The blast forced authorities to suspend gas delivery to multiple districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a precaution for public safety.

Speaking to Geo News, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) General Manager Waqas Shinwari said that emergency repair teams had been dispatched immediately to isolate the damaged section and initiate a safety inspection.

He said gas supply to Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swat was likely to be affected. However, he stressed that alternative arrangements were being made to maintain supply in the affected districts.

Shinwari added that the supply to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi could also face disruption, but reassured consumers that gas would be prioritised during mealtimes in the affected areas, including Swat and Abbottabad.

He said repair work would begin once the fire was fully extinguished, noting that a detailed inspection of the blast site would follow. “We have launched a full investigation into the incident and its cause,” he said.

Local police confirmed that the gas supply had been halted and urged residents to stay away from the area until it was declared safe.

Officials have not ruled out the possibility of sabotage or terrorist activity.

More From Pakistan

Punjab citizens to face heavy fines under new traffic ordinance
Punjab citizens to face heavy fines under new traffic ordinance
Strong defence 'essential pillar' of national security, says CJCSC in farewell speech
Strong defence 'essential pillar' of national security, says CJCSC in farewell speech
Protest over Karoonjhar protection ends after dialogue with Sindh minister
Protest over Karoonjhar protection ends after dialogue with Sindh minister
Nawaz holds Imran Khan's 'facilitators' equally responsible for Pakistan's ills
Nawaz holds Imran Khan's 'facilitators' equally responsible for Pakistan's ills
Pakistan expresses concern over UN report on rights violations in IIOJK video
Pakistan expresses concern over UN report on rights violations in IIOJK
Haripur defeat pushes PTI to rethink strategy
Haripur defeat pushes PTI to rethink strategy
Yar Muhammad Nasir sworn in as GB caretaker chief minister
Yar Muhammad Nasir sworn in as GB caretaker chief minister
'Proclaimed offender': ATC orders blocking Omar Ayub's passport, CNIC in protest case video
'Proclaimed offender': ATC orders blocking Omar Ayub's passport, CNIC in protest case
Pakistan re-elected to executive body of chemical weapons watchdog: FO
Pakistan re-elected to executive body of chemical weapons watchdog: FO