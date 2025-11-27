 
Geo News

China moves closer to build 'Guanghan Palace' on moon with 100-gram bricks

Construction is expected to begin by 2028

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

China moves closer to build Guanghan Palace on moon with 100-gram bricks
China moves closer to build 'Guanghan Palace' on moon with 100-gram bricks

China has moved one step closer to fulfilling its ambitious dream of building a palace on the Moon.

Specially engineered 100-gram bricks that were designed to survive in the harshest environment on the lunar surface have been brought back to Earth after spending nearly a year on the moon.

Experts appear hopeful to study the survivability of such rocks on the moon for longer durations of time.

Early inspections suggest that 34-blocks, each weighing 100-grams, brought back by Shenzhou-21 astronauts from the lunar surface have survived their first year in space, providing an early proof-of-concept for future lunar constructions.

According to a report by Time Magazine, China plans to build a research facility on the moon known as “Guanghan palace”.

The project is inspired by a traditional Chinese fairy tale and part of an East Asian country’s long-term space ambitions to establish a permanent presence on the moon. They have set the initial timeline to start construction by 2028.

China plans to land astronauts on the moon by 2030 and have a basic structure for the research facility completed by 2035.

The bricks were engineered using materials similar to the composition of the moon’s regolith and they have all remained in good condition.

An associate professor at Huanzhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, Zhou Yan, said the bricks appear lighter in color, adding, “It requires further assessment to figure out the reason”. 

More From Viral

Hong Kong fire update: Death toll climbs to 55 in the deadliest fire in decades
Hong Kong fire update: Death toll climbs to 55 in the deadliest fire in decades
Italy's landmark new femicide law: Do all nations need one?
Italy's landmark new femicide law: Do all nations need one?
TikTok star ‘Marquay the Goat' dies at 24, brother reveals shocking details
TikTok star ‘Marquay the Goat' dies at 24, brother reveals shocking details
McGregor vs Khabib: UFC legends revive feud with explosive blows
McGregor vs Khabib: UFC legends revive feud with explosive blows
Who shot National Guard troops? Suspect's identity revealed-Here's what we know
Who shot National Guard troops? Suspect's identity revealed-Here's what we know
Macy's thanksgiving day parade: Start time, where to watch, what's new this year
Macy's thanksgiving day parade: Start time, where to watch, what's new this year
How 'AI Slop' became perfect 2025 Word of the Year for our anxious era: Know every detail here
How 'AI Slop' became perfect 2025 Word of the Year for our anxious era: Know every detail here
Liverpool parade crash: What happens next after Paul Doyle's guilty plea
Liverpool parade crash: What happens next after Paul Doyle's guilty plea
After Trump's push, Paramount revives 'Rush Hour 4' with Chan, Tucker—netizen react
After Trump's push, Paramount revives 'Rush Hour 4' with Chan, Tucker—netizen react