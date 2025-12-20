UK banning deepfake AI nudification apps that have 'no reason to exist'

The UK government's efforts to block "nudification" apps have kicked off as part of its initiative to combat misogyny online and reduce violence against women and girls.

The new laws in the UK, revealed on Thursday, will make it illegal to create and distribute AI tools that allow users to edit images to appear as though someone has been stripped of their clothing.

Kerry Smith, chief executive of the Internet Watch Foundation, lauded this action, stating that these apps have "no reason to exist as a product."

The legislation marks an add-on to existing regulations regarding sexually explicit deepfakes and intimate image abuse. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall is of the view that women and girls deserve safety both online and offline. "We will not stand by while technology is weaponised to abuse, humiliate, and exploit them."

While creating non-consensual deepfake images is already a criminal offence in the UK under the Online Safety Act, the new regulations will ensure that those benefitting from or facilitating the use of nudifying apps will face legal consequences.

Such inappropriate apps run on generative AI to create realistic images of individuals without clothing, which raises concerns about their potential to cause serious harm, especially in cases involving child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Child protection advocates, including the Children's Commissioner for England, have been vocal for a complete ban on such technology.

The government of the UK is also planning to partner with tech firms to develop methods to combat intimate image abuse, including AI software designed to block sexual content and prevent offenders from capturing intimate images.

While these measures have been welcomed, some organisations, like the NSPCC, are urging the government to implement stronger protections for children against CSAM.