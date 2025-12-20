Gemini to replace Google Assistant on Android in 2026: What it means for Android users

Is Gemini replacing Google Assistant on Android? It feels not the right time

Gone are the days when Android users were fretting over Gemini replacing Google Assistant, as the developer has confirmed that it is not yet ready to fully replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Android devices.

Google on Friday revealed that it will continue upgrading Android's Assistant users to Gemini throughout 2026, while it was initially slated to happen by the end of 2025.

“We’re adjusting our previously announced timeline to make sure we deliver a seamless transition,” Google stated. Once the transition is complete, users on compatible devices will no longer have access to Google Assistant, and the Google Assistant app will be unavailable for download.

Gemini, the globally celebrated AI assistant, has already been integrated into countless platforms, including Wear OS smartwatches, Android Auto, and Nest and Google Home devices.

Now Google seems to be taking steps to gradually transition by enabling users to make phone calls, set timers, and send messages using Gemini, even without the Gemini Apps Activity toggle activated. This will enable users to access Gemini's assistant-like features while opting out of having their interactions used for AI training.

Notwithstanding these advancements, the complete replacement of Google Assistant with Gemini on Android appears unlikely in the near future.

This delayed timeline for Gemini replacing Assistant means Google is going for a smooth transition for users, ensuring that the new system meets their needs before fully phasing out the existing Android assistant.

As Gemini's rollout is expanding, users can expect more updates and features from Gemini while still having access to Google Assistant during the transition period.