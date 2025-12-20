 
Mystery video stream on White House website under investigation: Here's what happened

Creator featured in mystery video stream on White House website has no clue on what happened

Geo News Digital Desk
December 20, 2025

The YouTube content creators' community is buzzing after a YouTuber's livestream appeared on the White House's official website out of the blue.

The White House is investigating the incident.

Regarding the mystery video stream's display on the White House's website, the creator featured in the stream has no clue as to what happened and how his YouTube stream ended up on the official White House website.

What is the White House website's mystery video stream? 

Showing a content creator discussing investments, the video was visible in the Live News section of whitehouse.gov shortly before midnight Thursday, showing a portion of a two-hour livestream by Matt Farley, known as @RealMattMoney on YouTube, as he answered viewers' questions about finance.

The stream was only accessible for about an hour.

Citing a White House official on the condition of anonymity, The Associated Press noted that the US administration is aware of the situation and is looking into what actually led to a creator's livestreaming popping up on White House website.

The livestream aired for at least eight minutes. The event has raised concerns about a possible hack or an accidental posting by someone within the government.

Farley expressed surprise when it occurred to him that his content had appeared on the White House website. He mentioned that he had not been contacted by the government regarding the incident.

He humorously noted that if he had known his stream would be featured, he would have discussed broader topics rather than just personal finance.

The bizarre event comes amid ongoing issues pertaining to digital security within the Trump administration, which has faced several breaches throughout the year.

In May this year, the US initiated a probe into prominent figures receiving impersonated messages from the chief of staff. In another instance, Iranian hackers infiltrated Trump’s campaign and stole sensitive documents.

The White House is reportedly figuring out how the livestream made it to its official web page.

