Meet Olivier Rioux: world's tallest teenager who smashes basketball record

Social media went into a frenzy when a 7-foot-9-inch Florida redshirt freshman became the tallest player to ever score in a college basketball game when he scored his career's first points on Wednesday, December 17, in a 102-61 win over Saint Francis.

The crowd went into a full frenzy when Rioux, 19, with 42 seconds left in the game, threw down a dunk.

Florida’s bench erupted after the score, with one player on the court even flexing, and home fans roared with a standing ovation, some leaping up and down.

Florida has two more non-conference clashes against Colgate on Sunday, December 21, and Dartmouth on December 29, before beginning SEC play, which likely represents the last chances for Rioux to take the floor this year.

The 19-year-old Canadian had become the tallest player to play on a college court when he made his debut appearance last month.

Rioux had previously held the world’s tallest teenager record by Guinness World Records back in 2021, when he was measured at 7 ft 5 in (2.26 m).

Could Rioux make it in the NBA?

Well, there’s a long road ahead for Rioux to make a successful debut in the NBA.

If he really aims to break into the game’s top level, Rioux will have to stand out above his competitors in more ways than just height.

NBA’s tallest player—Victor Wembanyama

The buzz from France is Victor Wembanyama, 21, who is the NBA’s tallest player at 7 ft 4 in (2.24 m) from the San Antonio Spurs.

Zach Edey, of the Memphis Grizzlies, is next in line, with the 23-year-old standing 7 ft 3 in (2.21 m).

The NBA’s website lists three other players at 7 ft 2 in (2.18 m).

They are Donovan Clingan, a 23-year-old from the Portland Trail Blazers, 24-year-old Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, and Kristaps Porzingis of the Atlanta Hawks.

The tallest-ever players in the history of the NBA are listed as Manute Bol and Gheorghe Muresan, who were both measured at 7 ft 7 in (2.31 m).

Bol's NBA tenure lasted from 1985 to 1997, while Muresan, nicknamed the “Giant,” was active from 1991 to 2001.