Galaxy Z Flip 8 tipped to be Samsung’s best flip phone with THIS Exynos chip

South Korean tech giant seems to be directing its focus on in-house silicon, as it is rumoured to be working to integrate its newly announced Exynos 2600 chipset into the Galaxy Z Flip 8, its most anticipated flagship flip phone, in 2026.

As outlined by fresh leaks surfacing online, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, expected to launch next summer, will be armed with the Exynos 2600.

The leak comes as Samsung has just unveiled the Exynos 2600 chipset, which is also rumoured to power the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup in at least one region.

This move brings Samsung in line with its beloved strategy lately, due to which the Galaxy Z Flip 7 became the first foldable to run on an Exynos processor, specifically the Exynos 2500. Thus, equipping the Flip 8 with the newer Exynos 2600 is a logical progression.

What one must take note of is that this early confirmation of the Exynos 2600 for the Z Flip 8 holds meaning, considering the launch is still several months away.

The Galaxy creator also seems to be maintaining a dual approach for its foldable devices, as reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will utilise Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This paints a picture of the last year's scenario, when it reserved Qualcomm's latest chip for its premium Fold series.

Given Samsung's continuous innovation strides, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will most likely become Samsung's best flip phone yet, entailing the capabilities of the Exynos 2600 chipset.