Humanoid robots make concert debut as popstar’s backup dancers in China: Watch

A squad of humanoid robots shared the stage with pop star Wang Leehom during a concert in Chengdu, China on Friday night, December 20.

The humanoid robots belonged to Unitree’s G1 models, performed as synchronized backup dancers.

They were dressed in flashy outfits and executed complex choreography alongside human performers.

Video of the performance went viral online showcasing highly agile robots seamlessly blending into the routine, even performing flawless front flips in near-perfect unison.

The concert, part of Wang’s “Best Place Tour,” marked a major public debut for the advanced robots and was hailed by the singer;s team as a unique instance of a robotic dancer in concert, blending advanced technology with powerful live music.”

The robotic backdrop dancers underscore the rapid progress of humanoid robotics, especially in China.

Earlier, Unitree has garnered viral attention for videos highlighting the G1’s ability to play basketball and withstand physical impacts.

While the stage performance impressed fans, with one observer noting “robots in China are next level,” it also reignited familiar cultural anxieties.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also reshared the viral video writing, “Impressive.”