Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in tri-series game

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (centre) and Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (right) at the toss for their T20I tri-series match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 22, 2025.— PCB

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the final league match of the home T20I tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enter the fixture with contrasting momenta in their favour as the Green Shirts are on a five-match winning streak, while the Island nation have just one triumph in their last five completed T20Is.

The hosts won all three of their T20I tri-series matches and thus have already booked their spot in the final, while Sri Lanka, who lost both their opening matches before clinching a drought-ending victory over Zimbabwe, need to win the upcoming fixture to join Pakistan for the summit clash.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Hassan Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake and Eshan Malinga.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 25 times in T20Is, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head record with 15 victories, while Sri Lanka triumphed on 10 occasions.

The two sides last locked horns earlier in the ongoing tri-series, where the home side registered a commanding seven-wicket victory.

Matches: 25

Pakistan: 15

Sri Lanka: 10

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.