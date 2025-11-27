 
Geo News

Cruz Beckham breaks down amid feud with brother Brooklyn: 'life is too short'

Cruz Beckham gets emotional over Brooklyn feud on Instagram

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 27, 2025

Apart from Cruz, David and Victoria are also parents to Brooklyn, Romeo and their only daughter Harper
 Apart from Cruz, David and Victoria are also parents to Brooklyn, Romeo and their only daughter Harper

Cruz Beckham could not hide his emotions as he became visibly upset amid his ongoing feud with his brother Brooklyn. 

David Beckham's youngest son Cruz, 20, posted a video of brother gifting his sibling a guitar and wrote 'brotherly love' before sharing an up close selfie alongside the words: 'Life is too short to be silent, at least talk it out.'

In the picture shared on his Instagram handle, the aspiring singer appeared to be shedding a tear,  clearly showcasing his emotions over the feud.

Cruz Beckham breaks down amid feud with brother Brooklyn: life is too short

After posting the words 'brotherly love,' he shared a picture of the guitar with 'Thanks' written on the back, followed by his emotional quote. 

For those unversed, apart from Cruz, David and Victoria are also parents to Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, and their only daughter, 14-year-old Harper.

However, the family members have maintained a grace and have not spoken on the ongoing rumours.

Speaking on James Coden's This Life of Mine podcast released on Tuesday, David spoke about his 'soft' parenting style in an emotional interview about his home life with his wife, Victoria, and their children.

David said: 'I would like to say that I brought my children up with the same values as what my dad and mum taught me and my sisters.

'My kids are well mannered, polite and humble by nature. That's the proudest thing that we have as parents, in all honesty.' 

'I am different with my kids. I am a lot softer than my dad was, 'David added. 

'But there's certain traits that I do have the same as my dad.' 

The interview was recorded last year but released this week amid growing tension between David and Brooklyn, who was absent from his father's 50th birthday celebration and even the knighthood ceremony at Windsor Castle last month.

More From Entertainment

Simon Cowell, Lauren Silverman enjoy family boat trip ahead of Netflix show
Simon Cowell, Lauren Silverman enjoy family boat trip ahead of Netflix show
Katie Price fears for Harvey's health as new weight loss drug considered video
Katie Price fears for Harvey's health as new weight loss drug considered
Jeff Brazier seen without wedding ring after announcing split from Kate
Jeff Brazier seen without wedding ring after announcing split from Kate
Selena Gomez's mother-in-law calls 911 while hiding from home invaders
Selena Gomez's mother-in-law calls 911 while hiding from home invaders
Molly Mae Hague enjoys ballet day with Bambi after emotional weekend
Molly Mae Hague enjoys ballet day with Bambi after emotional weekend
Millie Bobby Brown thanks the Duffer Brothers for 'taking a chance' on her
Millie Bobby Brown thanks the Duffer Brothers for 'taking a chance' on her
Sean Combs celebrates Thanksgiving in jail: See details
Sean Combs celebrates Thanksgiving in jail: See details
Kevin Spacey faces new assault claims
Kevin Spacey faces new assault claims
Jenny McCarthy shares update on horrible health scare
Jenny McCarthy shares update on horrible health scare