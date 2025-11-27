Cruz Beckham breaks down amid feud with brother Brooklyn: 'life is too short'

Apart from Cruz, David and Victoria are also parents to Brooklyn, Romeo and their only daughter Harper

Cruz Beckham could not hide his emotions as he became visibly upset amid his ongoing feud with his brother Brooklyn.

David Beckham's youngest son Cruz, 20, posted a video of brother gifting his sibling a guitar and wrote 'brotherly love' before sharing an up close selfie alongside the words: 'Life is too short to be silent, at least talk it out.'

In the picture shared on his Instagram handle, the aspiring singer appeared to be shedding a tear, clearly showcasing his emotions over the feud.

After posting the words 'brotherly love,' he shared a picture of the guitar with 'Thanks' written on the back, followed by his emotional quote.

For those unversed, apart from Cruz, David and Victoria are also parents to Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, and their only daughter, 14-year-old Harper.

However, the family members have maintained a grace and have not spoken on the ongoing rumours.

Speaking on James Coden's This Life of Mine podcast released on Tuesday, David spoke about his 'soft' parenting style in an emotional interview about his home life with his wife, Victoria, and their children.

David said: 'I would like to say that I brought my children up with the same values as what my dad and mum taught me and my sisters.

'My kids are well mannered, polite and humble by nature. That's the proudest thing that we have as parents, in all honesty.'

'I am different with my kids. I am a lot softer than my dad was, 'David added.

'But there's certain traits that I do have the same as my dad.'

The interview was recorded last year but released this week amid growing tension between David and Brooklyn, who was absent from his father's 50th birthday celebration and even the knighthood ceremony at Windsor Castle last month.