Ozzy Osbourne had this shocking record under his name

Andrew Watt on Ozzy Osbourne's burrito talent

Andrew Watt is sharing a side of Ozzy Osbourne that fans may not have expected, and it has nothing to do with music.

In a new conversation with PEOPLE, the Grammy-winning producer opened up about the late rock legend’s surprising food-related talent.

According to Watt, Ozzy could finish a burrito faster than anyone he had ever seen.

“He famously loved burritos,” Watt said.

While Watt joked that he could eat one “pretty quickly” in about five to 10 minutes, Ozzy took the skill to another level. As Watt explained, “He would take the burrito, he'd bite it once on the left, once on the right, and then once he could get his mouth around [it], the burrito was gone.”

He added, “The guy could f---ing eat a full burrito in about 30 seconds.” For Watt, watching it happen was always “one of the funniest things in the world.”

Watt also remembered how Ozzy had his own name for chicken quesadillas, insisting on ordering what he called “chicken pancakes.”

The producer laughed as he recalled the moment it clicked: “I was like, ‘Oh, the chicken quesadillas.’ He loved these chicken quesadillas so much that he called them ‘chicken pancakes.’”

Their shared love of Mexican food turned into a recurring ritual.

Ozzy loved a specific restaurant in Los Angeles called Escuela Taqueria, and Watt said that even when he was traveling around the globe, Ozzy would ask him to order from there through Postmates.

“I [would] Postmates him Mexican food once a week from all over the world, anytime he wanted it,” Watt said, explaining that ordering it just right became a routine they shared.

Watt also talked about their close bond, describing Ozzy as “like his ‘big brother.’”

Their friendship grew even stronger while working together on Osbourne’s last two albums, Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9, which Watt produced while the singer was recovering from a serious accident in 2019.

Watt previously said that working with Ozzy made him realize “that music was something bigger than just making songs,” and that creating those albums gave the Black Sabbath frontman “a purpose when he didn’t feel well.”

Ozzy Osbourne died in July at age 76, but stories like this show the personal moments and humour that lived behind the music, including a burrito-eating talent that still has people talking.