Megan Thee Stallion makes Thanksgiving special for boyfriend Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion shared a glimpse of her memorable Thanksgiving with boyfriend Klay Thompson and his family.

The Mamushi crooner, cooked a full Holiday spread for Dallas Mavericks basketball player making the time of the year extra special.

In a reel posted on Instagram, she shared the moments from making the meal with a voiceover explaining how things went down.

“What’s up, y’all? It’s ya girl Megan Thee Stallion, aka Thee Hot Girl Coach, and b---- I am whispering ‘cause Klay is still in his food coma from last night,” she began.

In the clip, the Sweetest Pie artist stood at a stove, stirring a large pot of greens that she let cook overnight. Her hair was pinned up as she wore a white tank top paired with red and white boxer shorts.

“Right here, this is me getting my dressing ready. I do not call it ‘stuffing’ baby, ‘cause this is dressing, this is a Southern thing,” she said as the recording continued.

For the main course she revealed, “this is me getting my turkey ready, b----, I already gave it a BBL and injected that thing up last night with all the flavour.”

Switching to macaroni, Megan admitted, “I was really nervous, ‘cause I was like, ‘Dang, I’m really finna cook for my man and his whole family.' I hope they love this because I got to show them that I really love they son!”

Next up she showed behind the scenes of preparing for the event. From getting glammed for the event to laying the table for the family.

Eventually, the video ended with Thompson calling his girlfriend’s first Thanksgiving with his family a “10 out of 10.”