Tai Po inferno: Hong Kong concludes rescue effort as death toll hits 128, 200 still missing

Hong Kong has officially concluded the rescue operation at the site of the century's deadliest fire in the district of Tai Po on Friday. The fire killed 128 people, with the toll expected to increase as 200 remain unaccounted for.

Officers from the victim identification unit have continued their search for those still missing. Authorities have revealed that only 39 out of 128 dead have been identified.

On Saturday, November 29, the administration officially mourned the tragic loss of life and stood in silence for three minutes while dressed in black. The flags were lowered to half-mast on all central government offices.

The fire started on Wednesday and engulfed seven out of eight 32-storey blocks at the complex that is home to nearly 4,600 people.

Officials have arrested 11 people on suspicion of negligence in connection to the deadly blaze, including an engineering consultant, a scaffolding subcontractor and an intermediary.

Several world leaders have also offered their condolences. Britain’s King Charles expressed grief, stating, “Our most heartfelt thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with those that are now living with shock and uncertainty.”

Hong Kong leader John Lee announced a relief fund of HK$300 million to help residents. Some of the biggest Chinese companies have also pledged donations.