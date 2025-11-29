Is Barabara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse expecting first child?

A digitally altered photo of Barbara Palvin has been circulating on Instagram in recent days, sparking confusion and criticism among users.

The image shows the Hungarian model posing beside her husband, Dylan Sprouse, with what appears to be a pregnant belly on a mock Vogue magazine cover — but the picture was created using artificial intelligence.

The post appeared on a fan-made Instagram account dedicated to the Victoria’s Secret model, and reactions came quickly.

Some users left congratulatory messages, while others immediately questioned its authenticity and pointed out clear signs of manipulation.

Many commenters also expressed discomfort with the choice to edit such a sensitive image. Several users noted that Palvin has spoken publicly about her struggle with endometriosis, a condition that can affect fertility. S

he previously revealed that she underwent surgery earlier this year to address the issue.

One user wrote that creating and sharing an image like this was “tasteless,” especially given her openness about her diagnosis and the difficult symptoms she faced.

Others agreed, saying the AI-generated photo crossed a line and could easily mislead people who were unaware of the context.

Although the image gained attention quickly, it was not posted by Palvin herself, and no official comment has been shared on her personal accounts.

For now, the post remains an example of how easily AI-edited images can spark emotional reactions — and why many fans feel strongly about respecting personal topics, especially those involving health and family.