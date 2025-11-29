FKA twigs pays emotional tribute to North West after backlash

FKA twigs became North West's fan while collaborating on music

FKA twigs is sticking by her “friend” North West at a time when she is surrounded by criticism on social media for her bold styling choices.

The 37-year-old singer collaborated with the 12-year-old on her song, Childlike Things, on the album, Eusexua, and claimed that she found Kim Kardashian’s daughter very mature for her age.

“I feel like she’s seen so much and she’s so mature in a lot of ways, especially emotionally. We went for a few dinners, and she said things that were big and profound. I felt taken aback by her observations of humility that were very on the nose and very true to the things that I’ve learned as an adult,” twigs told Rolling Stone.

The Perfectly hitmaker shared that she resonated with the teenager because she had a tough time in school where she faced bullying and didn’t have strong friendships with other girls so their song, “Childlike Things was healing — to give the child in me, who was a bit of a loner when I wrote that song, a tenacious, confident friend like North West, to come and hang out with.”

This comes at a time when North has been facing much criticism for her fashion choices, like fake tattoos and piercings, which people claim she is too young for.

However, the aspiring singer doesn’t let the negativity affect her and shuts out the backlash on social media.