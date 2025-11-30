Eminem, Jack White excites fans with surprising collaboration

Eminem and Jack White thrilled their fans with an unexpected performance during the 2025 Thanksgiving match between Detriot Lions and Green Bay Packers.

In front of 65,000 screaming fans, the two hometown legends delivered a memorable mashup of both of their songs.

They began the performance with the new song Live at Ford Field, and then kicked off the rendition of That's How I'm Feeling, Hello Operator x 'Till I Collapse and Seven Nation Army.

Following their halftime performance, a single titled Live from Ford Field was released, marking the first time Eminem and Jack have ever shared a credit on a track.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) opened up about their thoughts on the performance.

One fan wrote, “That was one of the best halftime show I have ever seen!”

Another said, “GOAT.”

“Detroit royalty on that stage man... chills,” a third user said.

“This was beyond amazing!” added another fan.

Apart from fans, even Detroit Tiger’s ace pitcher, Tarik Skubal, was also left jaw-dropped by the performance as he tweeted, “Goosebumps… @Eminem @jackwhite You guys available April 3rd?”

The halftime performance was the first under the Lions' recently announced partnership with Eminem and his manager, Paul Rosenberg, to executive-produce the Lions' Thanksgiving halftime show.

Their stewardship runs through 2027.