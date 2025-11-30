 
Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J receives family support amid allegations

Ray J misses Thanksgiving while fighting multiple accusations

November 30, 2025

Ray J misses Thanksgiving while fighting multiple accusations
Ray J misses Thanksgiving while fighting multiple accusations

Ray J had a tumultuous Thanksgiving as he was arrested in the morning, after his ex-wife, Princess Love, called the police.

The singer was accused of domestic violence, to the extent of putting a gun to Love’s head during a livestream.

Since the information became public, Ray J has been held accountable in the public’s court as social media users continue to condemn him for his alleged actions.

However, his mom, Sonja B. Norwood, has had enough, and she clapped back after a commentator wrote, “You raised a terrible son.”

In response, Norwood wrote, “Sorry, but I don’t think so.”

The commentator returned to reply, “You think pulling guns and tossing women in pools is a good representation of the man you raised,” the commentator responded. “Well, I hope I do better by mine.”

The comments emerged under the mom’s Thanksgiving post as she greeted her followers for the festive event.

As of now, Ray J’s ex, Kim Kardashian whom he dated for three years, has not spoken about his recent arrest. The two exes are also involved in their separate legal battle over a breach of contract for which the singer sued her, and the Kardashians countersued him.

