Marcello Hernandez’s 'SNL' impression of Sebastian Maniscalco gets reaction

American comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco reacted after Marcello Hernandez did an impression of him on Saturday Night Live.

Hernandez’s parody of the 52-year-old didn’t only get his stamp of approval but also drew a flattering reaction.

"He did a great job. I was very flattered that they did that," the Bookie actor said, revealing that the SNL star had even asked him to join the sketch for a cameo but he couldn’t make it due to prior commitments.

"He actually called me on Thursday before the show, said, 'Do you want to come in and do a cameo at the end of it?' I couldn’t do it because I was performing in Palm Springs," he explained.

"But I thought this kid did a fantastic job," the comic added, per a preview clip of his upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on December 2.

Known for his physical comedy style and exaggerated speech, Maniscalco noted that he hasn't made his debut at the NBC comedy special yet but the impersonation was "absolutely all in love."

He even joked if Barrymore could help him out as a member of the Five-Timers Club, notably the actress has hosted six times.

"I’m here today to kind of petition — and maybe you could help me," The Irishman actor said. "You’re taking all the spots!"

The viral SNL sketch was aired during the November 15 episode hosted by Glen Powell.