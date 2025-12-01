 
Geo News

Uber Eats deliveries to go robotic in student areas in teamup with Starship

Accessible through Uber Eats app, robot-driven delivery services will roll out next month

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 01, 2025

Uber Eats deliveries to go robotic in student areas in teamup with Starship
Uber Eats deliveries to go robotic in student areas in teamup with Starship

As robots and artificial intelligence (AI) have made their way into a variety of fields and walks of life, Uber Eats is all set to expand its robot delivery services in student areas under a partnership with delivery robot company Starship Technologies.

Uber Eats' delivery automation for Leeds and some of its busiest neighbourhoods complements the autonomous six-wheeled robots that have been delivering groceries in parts of Leeds since 2022, following a successful collaboration with Co-op.

When will Uber Eats launch robot delivery services in Leeds neighbourhoods?

Accessible through the Uber Eats app, the automated delivery technology will roll out next month and will soon be introduced in Headingley, Hyde Park, and Woodhouse.

Sarfraz Maredia, the global head of autonomous at Uber, remarked, "Autonomous delivery is an exciting part of how we see the future."

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, representing Headingley and Hyde Park, noted that the "tried and tested" robots had already proven to be a "real success" in the city.

He acknowledged that coming across robots in the street may feel strange but emphasised, "It does just feel like this is the way a lot of technology is going."

These robots can complete deliveries in under 30 minutes for distances of up to two miles (3.2 km).

Pryor highlighted that the initiative would help alleviate congestion and enhance air quality in the area.

Regarding crime and safety concerns, Pryor stated, "They are very deferential; they will not ride into someone." The robots are locked when carrying food, ensuring security until they reach their destination.

Robot deliveries in Leeds and nearby areas follow Starship's completion of over nine million deliveries across seven countries, and the firm also has plans to expand to more European nations by 2026. 

More From Viral

Reading & Leeds 2026 headliners revealed: Here's full list
Reading & Leeds 2026 headliners revealed: Here's full list
Why Bitcoin crashed 5%: Fears of Japan rate hike sparked selloff
Why Bitcoin crashed 5%: Fears of Japan rate hike sparked selloff
ByteDance announces new AI voice assistant, Nubia M153 to get it first
ByteDance announces new AI voice assistant, Nubia M153 to get it first
FBI Director Kash Patel is ‘insecure, arrogant, obsessed with social media': Report
FBI Director Kash Patel is ‘insecure, arrogant, obsessed with social media': Report
Ajax game halted by supporter fireworks, rescheduled for empty stadium on Tuesday video
Ajax game halted by supporter fireworks, rescheduled for empty stadium on Tuesday
'Rage bait' crowns as Oxford's 2025 Word of the Year: Here's why it matters video
'Rage bait' crowns as Oxford's 2025 Word of the Year: Here's why it matters
Here's what Elon Musk thinks about H-1B visa: 'Stop the gaming'
Here's what Elon Musk thinks about H-1B visa: 'Stop the gaming'
Several nations mulling over Australia-like social media ban on teens: Here's full list
Several nations mulling over Australia-like social media ban on teens: Here's full list
New smartphones in India must pre-install THIS cybersecurity app
New smartphones in India must pre-install THIS cybersecurity app