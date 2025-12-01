Uber Eats deliveries to go robotic in student areas in teamup with Starship

As robots and artificial intelligence (AI) have made their way into a variety of fields and walks of life, Uber Eats is all set to expand its robot delivery services in student areas under a partnership with delivery robot company Starship Technologies.

Uber Eats' delivery automation for Leeds and some of its busiest neighbourhoods complements the autonomous six-wheeled robots that have been delivering groceries in parts of Leeds since 2022, following a successful collaboration with Co-op.

When will Uber Eats launch robot delivery services in Leeds neighbourhoods?

Accessible through the Uber Eats app, the automated delivery technology will roll out next month and will soon be introduced in Headingley, Hyde Park, and Woodhouse.

Sarfraz Maredia, the global head of autonomous at Uber, remarked, "Autonomous delivery is an exciting part of how we see the future."

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, representing Headingley and Hyde Park, noted that the "tried and tested" robots had already proven to be a "real success" in the city.

He acknowledged that coming across robots in the street may feel strange but emphasised, "It does just feel like this is the way a lot of technology is going."

These robots can complete deliveries in under 30 minutes for distances of up to two miles (3.2 km).

Pryor highlighted that the initiative would help alleviate congestion and enhance air quality in the area.

Regarding crime and safety concerns, Pryor stated, "They are very deferential; they will not ride into someone." The robots are locked when carrying food, ensuring security until they reach their destination.

Robot deliveries in Leeds and nearby areas follow Starship's completion of over nine million deliveries across seven countries, and the firm also has plans to expand to more European nations by 2026.