Reading & Leeds 2026 headliners revealed: Here’s full list

The first wave of artists for Reading & Leeds Festival 2026 has been announced, with a landmark all-British and Irish headliner lineup set to top the bill across the iconic twin-suite event next August.

Topping the bill are some prominent acts, each confirmed as exclusive UK festival performances for 2026 including:

The visceral post-punk of Fontaines D.C.

The powerhouse anthems of Florence

The Machine

The sharp lyricism of Dave

The pop futurism of Charli XCX

The record-breaking soul of RAYE

The drum & bass dominance of Chase & Status

This marks the first time in 25 years that the festival’s headliners are exclusively from the British Isles indicating a significant shift towards celebrating homegrown talent at the UK’s premier bank holiday weekend festival.

Key details and notable acts

The festivals will run from Thursday, August 27, 2026 to Sunday, August 30, 2026, at Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds.

Kasabian are confirmed as the first-ever Thursday night headliner for the Leeds site.

The lineup includes a strong mix of established and rising stars including the incendiary Irish rap trio Kneecap, pop breakthrough JADE, grime icon Skepta, and U.S. artists Sombr and Role Model.

Further additions to the bill are promised.

Tickets are currently available via presale, with general sale beginning on Thursday, December 5.