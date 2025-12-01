Reading & Leeds 2026 headliners revealed: Here’s full list

December 01, 2025
The first wave of artists for Reading & Leeds Festival 2026 has been announced, with a landmark all-British and Irish headliner lineup set to top the bill across the iconic twin-suite event next August.
Topping the bill are some prominent acts, each confirmed as exclusive UK festival performances for 2026 including:
This marks the first time in 25 years that the festival’s headliners are exclusively from the British Isles indicating a significant shift towards celebrating homegrown talent at the UK’s premier bank holiday weekend festival.
Further additions to the bill are promised.
Tickets are currently available via presale, with general sale beginning on Thursday, December 5.