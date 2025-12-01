 
Severe weather warning: 42 million Americans brace for storm stretching 1,200 miles

Air travel is also expected to face major disruption and delays

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 01, 2025

The United States (U.S.) National Weather Service has issued several weather and storm advisories for 42 million Americans residing in areas spanning from Montana to New York.

Northern Plains, the Great Lakes and the interior North East are expected to feel weather chaos as a weather storm, stretching across 1,200 miles, is expected to bring brutal cold, freezing rain, ice and heavy snow.

The severe weather alert comes as 81.8 million Americans were expected to travel after spending Thanksgiving with their families.

The Transport Security Administration (TSA) has warned that Sunday, November 30, is expected to be the busiest travel days in history.

Air travel is also expected to face major disruption and delays due to extreme weather as nearly 31 million passengers are scheduled to travel by air between last Friday and next Monday.

Though the storm does not yet meet the official blizzard criteria, it has already dumped snow in northern Plains and more than six inches is expected in west-central Illinois.

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak told CBS News that Chicago could receive up to 12 inches of snow thus becoming a choke-point for air travel.

For millions, the conditions could feel like a blizzard and it could also worsen the icy road conditions, further increasing the travel misery. 

