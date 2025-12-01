Here's what Elon Musk thinks about H-1B visa: 'Stop the gaming'

Here's what Elon Musk thinks about H-1B visas

Tech billionaire and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has expressed concerns about the H-1B visa programme, stating that it is being "gamed" by select outsourcing firms in the US.

The tech tycoon emphasised that authorities should address the misuse of the H-1B visa system rather than dismantling it entirely.

What is H-1B visa?

H-1B visas allow U.S. companies to hire skilled foreign workers, and are mostly used by Indian citizens, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors.

During a recent podcast with Indian entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, Musk highlighted that America has "long benefitted" from the contributions of talented Indian migrant workers, while acknowledging the issues around the "misuse" of the H-1B programme.

Manipulation in H-1B visa lottery system

Outsourcing firms have faced backlash for manipulating the lottery system, including submitting multiple applications for the same worker and hiring low-cost contract employees instead of filling speciality roles, BBC reported.

Musk firmly stated, "We need to stop the gaming of the system," but he disagreed with those advocating for the complete shutdown of the H-1B system, arguing that such a move would be detrimental to the U.S. economy.

Recent data from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) indicates that approvals for H-1B visas from Indian outsourcing companies have dropped to their lowest level in a decade, with a significant decline in initial employment petitions.

Besides H-1B visas, Musk also commented on former President Trump's tariff policies, which he believes distort markets, noting that negotiations for a trade deal between the U.S. and India are ongoing, with an agreement expected by year-end.