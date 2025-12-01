Why Netflix cast button disappeared from your phone: Know all key details

Netflix has removed the “cast” button from the mobile application, most modern TVs, and streaming hardware without giving any prior warning to users.

However, recently the streaming giant confirmed on its support page that Netflix “no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV streaming devices.”

All the affected users are now directed to navigate the service using their TV’s native app and its accompanying remote.

The change appears to have been implemented via app updates with users reporting the feature’s disappearance around November 10.

Does Netflix’s casting button still appear on some devices?

Casting functionality remains unavailable, but with major restrictions. It is only supported on older Chromecast devices or TVs that have built-in Google Cast that “do not have their own remote.”

Additionally, this limited casting option is reserved exclusively for subscribers on Netflix’s higher-priced, ad-free plans.

Users on the cheaper, ad-supported tier lose casting access entirely, even if they have compatible legacy hardware.

Why did Netflix remove the casting button?

There is no official reason for this significant move. However, it builds on a similar decision in 2019 when the company discontinued AirPlay support, citing a desire to maintain its "standard of quality for viewing.”

The change pushes viewers toward using Netflix’s dedicated TV apps, giving the company more direct control over the user experience and interface.

As of now, other streaming competitors like Disney+ and YouTube continue to support casting from mobile devices.